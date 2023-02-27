Royals Review Radio: The Royals are Undefeated (in Spring Training)!

Jacob Milham and Royals Review editor Max Rieper sit down to discuss the Cactus League’s best team, the Kansas City Royals! Jacob gets you up to speed on Sunday’s news, including injuries and other moves. What are Max’s initial thoughts on the pitch clock and new pace of play? Plus, how is a former 13th-round pick making waves in Spring Training? Find out all that and more on today’s show!

You can follow the team on Twitter with Royals Review at @royalsreview, Jacob Milham at @JacobMilhamKC, and Max Rieper at @maxrieper.

Royals Review Radio is available on iTunes.