Spring Training Game 4 Open Thread

It’s been a while, readers. This is my first game thread in almost five months. Are we ready to comment, y’all? Well, you can warm up to the regular season with this here thread.
Notable things to watch out for: Samad Taylor, acquired in the Whit Merrifield trade last July, is playing center field. Tyler Gentry, who absolutely destroyed Double-A pitching last year, is in right field. And Luca Tresh, a minor league catcher with a pretty good bat, is at DH.
Royals lineup
SS Nicky Lopez
3B Hunter Dozier
C MJ Melendez
2B Michael Massey
CF Samad Taylor
1B Matt Beaty
RF Tyler Gentry
LF John Rave
DH Luca Tresh
Brewers lineup
Houser gets the start.— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) February 27, 2023
