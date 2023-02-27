Spring Training Game 4 Open Thread

It’s been a while, readers. This is my first game thread in almost five months. Are we ready to comment, y’all? Well, you can warm up to the regular season with this here thread.

Notable things to watch out for: Samad Taylor, acquired in the Whit Merrifield trade last July, is playing center field. Tyler Gentry, who absolutely destroyed Double-A pitching last year, is in right field. And Luca Tresh, a minor league catcher with a pretty good bat, is at DH.

Royals lineup

SS Nicky Lopez

3B Hunter Dozier

C MJ Melendez

2B Michael Massey

CF Samad Taylor

1B Matt Beaty

RF Tyler Gentry

LF John Rave

DH Luca Tresh — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 27, 2023

Brewers lineup