Spring Training Game 4 Open Thread

Baseball is good

By Matthew LaMar
Vinnie Pasquantino #9 of the Kansas City Royals looks on during the fifth inning of a spring training game against the Texas Rangers at Surprise Stadium on February 24, 2023 in Surprise, Arizona.
Photo by David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images

It’s been a while, readers. This is my first game thread in almost five months. Are we ready to comment, y’all? Well, you can warm up to the regular season with this here thread.

Notable things to watch out for: Samad Taylor, acquired in the Whit Merrifield trade last July, is playing center field. Tyler Gentry, who absolutely destroyed Double-A pitching last year, is in right field. And Luca Tresh, a minor league catcher with a pretty good bat, is at DH.

Royals lineup

Brewers lineup

