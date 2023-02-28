Royals vs. Guardians Tuesday spring training game thread

The Royals take on a division rival when they take on half of a Guardians squad (the other half of the Guardians plays the Mariners!)

Jordan Lyles makes his Royals debut today, fresh off a two-year, $17 million signing this off-season. Aroldis Chapman is also scheduled to make his Royals debut, despite suffering a split lip and cracked tooth in an accident at home.

Available #Royals pitchers today following Jordan Lyles:



Aroldis Chapman

Scott Barlow

Dylan Coleman

Max Castillo (2 innings)

Richard Lovelady

Evan Sisk

Yefri DelRosario

Walter Pennington

Steven Cruz

Jacob Wallace — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) February 28, 2023

Bobby Witt Jr. has been hitting leadoff a lot this spring. Is it to get him more at-bats or to see if he can handle hitting leadoff?

Here's how we're taking the field behind Jordan Lyles on the road vs. the Guardians.#RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/Tviyc4ZEi0 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 28, 2023

Game time is at 2:05 CT and you can listen on radio today on 1660 AM in Kansas City. You can also watch the game on Bally Sports Great Lakes in the Ohio area and (I think!) MLBTV.