Royals vs. Guardians Tuesday spring training game thread

Lyles and Chapman make their Royals debuts!

By Max Rieper
MLB: Spring Training-Kansas City Royals Photo Day Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Royals take on a division rival when they take on half of a Guardians squad (the other half of the Guardians plays the Mariners!)

Jordan Lyles makes his Royals debut today, fresh off a two-year, $17 million signing this off-season. Aroldis Chapman is also scheduled to make his Royals debut, despite suffering a split lip and cracked tooth in an accident at home.

Bobby Witt Jr. has been hitting leadoff a lot this spring. Is it to get him more at-bats or to see if he can handle hitting leadoff?

Game time is at 2:05 CT and you can listen on radio today on 1660 AM in Kansas City. You can also watch the game on Bally Sports Great Lakes in the Ohio area and (I think!) MLBTV.

