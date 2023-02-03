Royals officially sign Zack Greinke

The Royals officially announced the signing of pitcher Zack Greinke to a one-year deal on Friday. New York Post reporter Jon Heyman reports the deal is for $8.5 million with $7.5 million in incentives. To make room on the 40-man roster, the team designated pitcher Anthony Misiewicz for assignment.

Greinke returned to the Royals last season on a one-year deal and posted a 3.68 ERA in 26 starts with the best walk rate on the team and the second-most WAR, according to Fangraphs. The Royals had been open to bringing him back, but an escalating free agent market in December stalled negotiations, with Greinke’s side wanting more guaranteed money.

The 39-year-old right-hander joins a rotation that is likely to include Jordan Lyles and Brady Singer. The last two rotation spots will likely be up for grabs between Ryan Yarbrough, Daniel Lynch, Kris Bubic, Brad Keller, Jonathan Heasley, and Max Castillo.

Misiewicz was purchased from the Mariners last August and posted a 4.11 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings. The 28-year-old left-hander became expendable with the acquisitions of Evan Sisk and Josh Taylor last week.

Greinke has 223 MLB wins in his 19-year career, and he is 118 strikeouts away from 3,000. He spent the first seven years of his career in Kansas City from 2004 to 2010, winning the 2009 Cy Young Award.