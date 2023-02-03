 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals to bring back powder blue pants on Opening Day

Go full retro!

By Max Rieper
Kansas City Royals v Baltimore Orioles Photo by Owen C. Shaw/Getty Images

Everything old is new again.

The Royals announced they are bringing back powder blue pants for Opening Day. They brought back powder blue uniforms several years ago, but still went with white pants in a mish-mash of old and new that just didn’t seem to satisfy my retro yearnings. Now, it looks like the Royals are going full-tilt with the retro look, going with the powder blue uniforms they wore on the road from the late-70s through the early-90s.

Now look, I think players should still be required to wear the pants skin tight like my man Bo Jackson here, but I get the kids today like their baggy drawers. And not everyone fills out a uniform like Bo.

Sports Contributor Archive 2018

Now if only they would start winning like they did in those uniforms!

Poll

What do you think of the full powder blue uniforms for the Royals?

view results
  • 91%
    Love it!
    (368 votes)
  • 1%
    Hate it!
    (7 votes)
  • 6%
    Meh.
    (28 votes)
403 votes total Vote Now

