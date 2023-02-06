Royals Review Radio: Greinke’s Impact and G-Rated Curse Words

Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco waited ‘til Thursday for the Greinke official announcement, but nothing! Still, what do they think about the veteran’s return and impact on the young rotation? Plus, Jacob and Jeremy react to The Athletic’s outlook on Kansas City’s offseason and outlook on the 2024 offseason. Trivia, reviews, and more on today’s episode!

