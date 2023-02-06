Royals Rumblings - News for February 6, 2023

J.J. Picollo talked lineup, saying Hunter Dozier will start at third.

“We want Hunter Dozier to get at-bats,” Picollo said. “That’s the best place for him to play every day.”... “Looking back, he started changing positions quite a bit,” Picollo said. “You do have to wonder from our perspective, how did it affect his offense? Maybe this will settle him a bit.”

Owner John Sherman says the club will look at extensions for younger players.

“We think that’s a really important thing for a small-market thing to do,” owner John Sherman said. “I’d love to know we’ll have some of these guys beyond their arbitration years. It becomes very valuable, because you have cost certainty. Plus, if you’re going to lose them in five years, you’ve got to think about, how do you get a return on a really talented guy in their fourth or fifth year? “I’m going to be down in Surprise with the front-office group, and we’re going to spend a lot of time on that, talking about key guys.”

He also discussed his stadium plans.

The response came to a question about the public-private partnership that Sherman has estimated will cover the $2 billion cost of a new stadium and a surrounding entertainment district. “These are round numbers,” Sherman said. “That will change. The stadium won’t be built until at the earliest ‘27 or ‘28. So those will be different numbers when we get there from inflation. “The (entertainment) development will be financed 100% with private capital. Ownership will contribute a meaningful part of the stadium. ... We’ll be the biggest partner in this. I want our fans in the community to understand that.”

Nicky Lopez talks about last year’s clubhouse and the change in leadership.

“It was tense, whether it was us being tense on ourselves, putting pressure on ourselves or whatever it was,” Lopez said. “It was a pretty tense environment. I’m speaking for myself, but I couldn’t really be myself. I’m happy to be trying to get back to that. “If you’re tense in the clubhouse, you’re going to be tense on the field, and you definitely don’t want to be tense in front of fans. The looser you can be, you’re going to put the best product on the field.”

Bobby Witt Jr. is impressed by Patrick Mahomes’ work ethic.

The Dodgers will retire Fernando Valenzuela’s #34.

Max Fried loses his arbitration case to the Braves.

The Giants sign catcher Roberto Perez to a one-year deal.

Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas signs a one-year extension through 2024.

Las Vegas businesses approve of a potential bid to relocate the Athletics.

The Angels aren’t worried about Shohei Ohtani’s usage in the World Baseball Classic.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will wear a sponsor logo patch on their uniforms.

Travis Sawchik talks to pitching guru Tom House.

Dodgers executive and scout Ralph Ávila, who developed their Dominican baseball academy, died at the age of 92.

The Nets trade Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.

The biggest draft risers from the Senior Bowl.

Australia will recognize MDMA and psilocybin as medicines.

The palm oil industry does not seem to be deforesting anymore.

What are the perils of airing a Super Bowl commercial that flops?

