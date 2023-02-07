Royals Rumblings - News for February 7, 2023

Anne Rogers talks to the pitchers about the new coaching staff.

“The biggest thing I’m excited for is the background from all of them,” Singer said. “‘Q’ with the Rays, huge success there. Sweeney with the Guardians, obviously they have a really good young pitching staff. I think just a different change of techniques and ideas they have from different organizations is going to be really helpful. I think the analytical part is something that we haven’t implemented as well, and I think they’re going to bring some really good ideas.” Singer mentioned his desire to improve with in-game strategy, using data to help him form a better plan as the game goes on and hitters adjust. How should Singer and his catcher attack a hitter after facing him twice before already? How can they make adjustments with mechanics from inning to inning to help results?

Craig Brown at Into the Fountains considers long-term deals for young Royals players.

We are still waiting on the outcome of Brady Singer’s arbitration case, and while it’s always fun to speculate that the two parties are talking long-term contract, I think the key phrase here is “started exploring.” All three players JJ Picollo noted are intriguing candidate. All three have had limited success in the majors. Singer had his breakout last year after a couple of underwhelming seasons. Bobby Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino were both rookies last year. All that to say I don’t think we’ll see anything this spring about contract extensions. The Royals will want to make sure they’re the right guys, which means they need to see more positive results in the regular season. Will that drive up the cost? Absolutely. But if you refer back to the Dozier contract, they want to make the right decision.

Mark Simon of Sports Info Solutions writes that Zack Greinke might be the best defensive pitcher of the last 20 years.

Greinke generally plays the position mistake-free. He hasn’t been charged with an error since getting in Charlie Blackmon’s way and getting called for interference as Blackmon was rounding first base and trying to go to second base in a game in July 2019. Our Video Scouts have credited him with only one Defensive Misplay the last three seasons, picking up and then rushing a throw on a Shohei Ohtani roller that appeared to be heading foul in April 2021.

Zack Greinke contract details are available.

Zack Greinke gets full no trade on Royals deal. Here’s the rest:



$8.5M guarantee



Plus:

$450,000 each for 90ip; 95ip; 100ip; 105ip; 110ip; 115ip; 120ip; 125ip; 130ip; 135ip



$300,000 each for 140ip; 145ip; 150ip; 155ip; 160ip; 165ip; 170ip; 175ip; 180ip; 185ip — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 6, 2023

Bret Saberhagen was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

Darin Watson at UL’s Toothpick writes about the time George Brett reached the .400 mark.

Former Royals pitcher Mike Montgomery signs with a team in Mexico.

The Mets designate former Royals outfielder Khalil Lee for assignment after domestic abuse allegations.

All you need to know about baseball’s new rules.

The A’s are not getting very good value in their major trades.

Exit velocity is important!

Maybe batting average is important too?

Ian Kinsler joins the Rangers front office.

Orioles CEO John Angelos and his brother agree to dismiss their legal dispute.

Former Mets pitcher Dae-Sung Koo is still pitching professionally at age 53.

MLB The Show 2023 will feature Negro League stars.

Carlos Beltrán will leave the announcing booth for the Mets front office.

Manchester City is in hot water for violating Premier League financial rules.

The Phoenix Suns have a new owner.

Kansas City is getting a new area code.

AMC Theaters plans to price movie tickets based on your seat location.

Twitter wants companies to fork over $1,000 to keep their gold checkmarks.

Your song of the day is The Dead South with Gunslinger’s Glory.