Jacob Milham sits down with new Kansas City Royals play-by-play broadcaster Jake Eisenberg! Storm Chasers fans are familiar with his work, but what arr his goals this season? Plus, what Hall of Famer led to his MLB broadcasting debut last season? All that and more on today’s episode!

