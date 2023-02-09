Royals Review Radio: Young Arms Bring Hope and Despair

Jacob Milham, Jeremy Greco, and Greg Walker get you up to speed on all things Kansas City Royals! How bleak is FanGraphs record projection for this team? Plus, more on how much hope there really is with these young pitchers and the Cal Eldred ripple effect. All that and more on today’s episode!

