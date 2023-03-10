Royals vs. Padres Friday spring training game thread

The Royals take on the San Diego Padres today. Nate Eaton is at second base today. Interesting!

Jordan Lyles heads to the mound as we take on the Padres in Surprise.#RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/xU5CXalQ6Q — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 10, 2023

Jordan Lyles takes to the mound.

Available pitchers following Jordan Lyles (3 innings) today:



Scott Barlow (1)

Josh Staumont (1)

Max Castillo (2)

Richard Lovelady (1)

Brooks Kriske (1)

Walter Pennington, Josh Dye, Steven Cruz — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) March 10, 2023

You can follow the game at royals.com