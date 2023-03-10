 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Royals vs. Padres Friday spring training game thread

Baseball!

By Max Rieper
/ new
Chicago White Sox v Kansas City Royals Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Royals take on the San Diego Padres today. Nate Eaton is at second base today. Interesting!

Jordan Lyles takes to the mound.

You can follow the game at royals.com

More From Royals Review

Loading comments...