Spring Training Game thread XV - Royals at Brewers

Spring continues ever on and the Royals will now look for their thirteenth win before yet having earned their third loss. Why can’t Spring Training be the entire season?

Kris Bubic gets the start for KC again, today. The lefty is a bit behind everyone else when it comes to getting ready for the season thanks to some early soreness. This will be only his second appearance. The first one saw him give up two hits but strike out one while walking none and allowing no runs. So the results aren’t phenomenal, but I’d still take them if that’s how he pitched every inning of the season. Impressively he did all that in only seven pitches.

The Royals still seem intent on getting Johan Camargo some at-bats to see if they can get anything out of him. Matt Duffy is seeing some time at shortstop in an attempt to improve his bid for a utility infield job with the team. Nate Eaton will be starting at third base again as the Royals continue to look at a lot of options that aren’t Hunter Dozier.

In short, today’s lineup features exactly one guy who seems guaranteed a big league spot in Kyle Isbel and only two others who seemed particularly likely to have one before the spring started in Eaton and Nick Pratto. Which doesn’t mean things have changed, but it does mean you’re not super likely to recognize a lot of these names.

Lineup