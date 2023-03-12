 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals vs. Guardians Sunday spring training game thread

By Max Rieper
Kansas City Royals v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by Patrick Mulligan/Getty Images

It won’t match the intensity of games we’ve seen at the WBC, but the first-place Royals continue their Cactus League schedule Sunday afternoon against the Guardians. Daniel Lynch takes to the mound, having given up four runs (three earned) with two walks and five strikeouts in seven innings so far this spring.

Johan Camargo has been getting a decent amount of time at first base. Not sure what to make of that. Matt Beaty and Nick Pratto are still in camp, so it’s not that Vinnie Pasquantino is at the WBC.

Game time is at 3:05 CT and you can follow the game at royals.com

