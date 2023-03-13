Royals Rumblings - News for March 13, 2023

Matt Beaty smacked two home runs Sunday and may be playing his way into a roster spot.

“He’s squared the ball up from Day 1 in Spring Training. He’s come in here and swung the bat really well, and his versatility is a big plus,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said of Beaty, who played first base Saturday and left field Sunday. “He’s primarily a first baseman, but we’re going to see where he feels comfortable in other positions.”

Veteran Matt Duffy is also having a strong camp, writes Steve Stockmar.

He still does the work he’s always done on conditioning and mechanics, taking over 100 swings in the batting cage every day. But the 32-year-old has found a new way to get inside his own swing, embracing the analytics that have taken on an increased role across baseball. “It was really fascinating,” Duffy said. “And the more I learn about it, and the way it was presented to me, I think a lot more people would be on board with the newer-age way of thinking. That was a quest that I went on this offseason. It’s hard to argue.”

Salvador Perez had a monster four-hit game for Venezuela in a win.

Mark Polishuk of MLB Trade Rumors has a chat session about the Royals.

This is purely speculative on my part, but I wonder if Pratto could be a trade candidate. Pasquantino seems to have emerged as the 1B/DH of the future, so the Royals might not want to also have Pratto along to lock down the other position. Picollo being a longtime part of the Royals front office makes this scenario a little awkward, but there are plenty of past instances of a new GM parting ways with a younger player favored by the old regime.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter notes that Nicky Lopez is thriving with Team Italy.

MLB will stream games for free when Diamond Sports declares bankruptcy this week.

The Diamondbacks sign outfielder Corbin Carroll to an eight-year, $111 million deal.

Broadcasters will have to figure out how to adapt to the pitch clock.

The Padres may go with a six-man rotation.

Phillies pitching prospect Andrew Painter has a UCL sprain.

Dan Szymborski projects his breakout hitters.

Reliever Craig Stammen’s career is likely over after a shoulder injury.

The legend of Israel’s 44-year old pitcher Shlomo Lipetz.

Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford, one of the top prospects for this year’s draft, will miss several weeks following surgery.

An electrician pitching for the Czech Republic strikes out Shohei Ohtani.

The biggest snubs in this year’s NCAA Men’s basketball tournament.

The Rams trade corner Jalen Ramsey to the Dolphins.

Just a heads up, NASA says there’s a small chance an asteroid could hit us in 23 years.

Pong came out 50 years ago, and is still timeless.

The complete list of Oscar winners.

Your song of the day is The Flys with Got You (Where I Want You).