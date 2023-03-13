Royals Review Radio: Rich Royals Wins, Bankrupt Diamond Sports

Jacob Milham and Royals Review editor Max Rieper bring you all the updates you need on the Kansas City Royals! The Royals have one of the best offenses this spring training, and the wins keep coming. How are Nick Pratto, Maikel Garcia, and more setting themselves up for the 26-man roster? Plus, what is the update on Bally’s Sports and their impending bankruptcy? Also, how are Kansas City players faring in the World Baseball Classic? Join us for a jam-packed episode!

You can follow the team on Twitter with Royals Review at @royalsreview, Jacob Milham at @JacobMilhamKC, and Max Rieper at @maxrieper.

Royals Review Radio is available on iTunes.