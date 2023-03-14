Royals Review 2023 NCAA March Madness Bracket Challenge

Time keeps on slipping into the future, and while it seems that 2023 just began it is, in fact, March. You know what that means: March Madness, baby! As we have since 2016, Royals Review has assembled our annual March Madness Bracket challenge. You get a distinct physical reward of nothing, but let me tell you there is very little more pleasing than winning one of these things and gloating about it.

2023 Winners

Last year, 94 participants submitted a bracket. For the first time since 2008, Kansas won the championship, validating all of you who put Kansas as the winner every single year (I see you).

Gold Medal: Front Range Chardonnay

Front Range Chardonnay Silver Medal: matt cook #1

matt cook #1 Bronze Medal : JustRob

: JustRob Honorable Mention: philofthenorth

If you’re looking to join the hallowed grounds of previous Royals Review bracket winners, join this year and let’s see what you’ve got.

How to Join

Go to the ESPN Tournament Challenge page If you don’t already have an ESPN profile, sign up—it’s free and only requires an email account Under the ‘My Groups’ tab click ‘Find a Group’ and search for ‘Royals Review - 2023’ or just follow this hyperlink Enter the password of Eldred and join the group

You can then, under ‘My Bracket,’ choose your teams until the first round of 64 begins. My only ask is that if you are a commenter at Royals Review and your ESPN screen name is not clearly similar to your Royals Review screen name, please name your bracket something that will make it obvious that it belongs to your Royals Review screen name.

Good luck, everyone.