 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Royals vs. Angels Friday spring training game thread

Will they be wearing green?

By Max Rieper
/ new
Kansas City Royals v Oakland Athletics Photo by David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images

It’s mostly minor leaguers in the lineup today. José Briceño is your cleanup hitter.

Jonathan Heasley gets the start today.

Game time is at 3:05 CT and you can follow the game at royals.com.

More From Royals Review

Loading comments...