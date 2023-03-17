Royals vs. Angels Friday spring training game thread

It’s mostly minor leaguers in the lineup today. José Briceño is your cleanup hitter.
Here's how we'll take the field today against the Angels in Tempe.#RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/myRBPsQh0E— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 17, 2023
Jonathan Heasley gets the start today.
Jonathan Heasley is scheduled for 3-4 innings today in Tempe. Behind him:— Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) March 17, 2023
Richard Lovelady (1 inning)
Brooks Kriske (2)
Drew Parrish
Christian Chamberlain
Caden Monke
Zach Phillips
Game time is at 3:05 CT and you can follow the game at royals.com.
