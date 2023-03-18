Weekend Rumblings - News for March 18, 2023

David Lesky writes about some non-roster invitee pitchers in camp like Ryan Weiss.

Weiss, though, is the interesting one to me. The Royals claimed him off waivers from the Diamondbacks on July 1 and put him on the 40-man. Most people didn’t notice it. He proceeded to five up 49 hits in 35.2 innings with 34 strikeouts and 16 walks. He was non-tendered and ended up re-signing with the Royals on a minor league deal with an invite to spring training. He also retooled his repertoire and is now much more two-seamer and slider rather than four-seamer and curve. And people are RAVING about him. The numbers are great. He’s struck out 38.2 percent of hitters he’s faced and walked just 8.8 percent. This is the type of story a team with a good coaching staff can have and the type of story the Royals didn’t have with the previous regime. I don’t think he has a real shot at the Opening Day roster, but watch out for Weiss at some point.

Jacob Milham at Kings of Kauffman also writes about non-roster invitees with a chance to make the team.

Jake Brentz comments on his new two-year deal.

“We made it pretty clear that I wanted to be here,” Brentz said Friday. “I want to play here for the rest of my career. I love my teammates, the organization, the staff. I made it clear I wanted to be here, and there was really no other thought to play anywhere else. But we had to be patient and work through the details. I’m glad it worked out.”

Cayden Wallace, who was drafted last summer, is enjoying playing in the Royals organization.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with those guys,” Wallace said. “They really want to figure you out. So I’ve enjoyed that. And they’ve made a drastic improvement with this organization. I don’t think you can get two better guys. They work with guys on mobility improvement and how that goes, and it’s really interesting to learn about that. It’s helped me out. I just don’t know if there are two better guys that I’d rather be working with right now. I’m very thankful for how it’s been so far.”

The Royals optioned Jonathan Heasley to Omaha and Yefri del Rosario to minor league camp.

Heasley has had a rough spring, allowing 18 runs in 9 1/3 innings. He’s struggled with fastball command, and hitters have seen the ball very well out of his hand, leading some to believe he might be tipping his pitches.

The Royals invite fans to attend a pre-season workout at Kauffman Stadium on March 29. You can find free tickets here.

Mexico defeats Puerto Rico to reach the World Baseball Classic semifinals.

The World Baseball Classic has been a big success globally.

Miguel Cabrera reasserts this will be his last season.

Who will start at shortstop for the Yankees?

Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin won’t be ready to start the season.

Darren Baker hits a grand slam against the team his dad, Dusty Baker, manages.

How to evaluate team options.

Olivia Pichardo becomes the first woman to play in an NCAA Division I baseball game.

