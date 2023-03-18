Spring Training Game threads XXII and XXIII: Rockies and Royals

The Royals and Rockies will be playing two split squad games today. One will feature Kansas City as the host team in Surprise, but the other will see the Rockies play the home team in Las Vegas. The Vegas game will even be on TV!

At this point in Spring Training there’s not much to say that hasn’t already been said. If you missed the news, Jonathan Heasley was officially demoted to AAA Omaha following his disastrous outing last night. Jackson Kowar, who was demoted earlier this week, will still get the start in Vegas, though.

We are less than two weeks to Opening Day. The Royals have a lot of decisions to make between now and then, hopefully we will be able to see the roster come together soon.

Lineups and Probable Pitchers

Saturday split squad action in Surprise and Las Vegas.#RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/aNn5is7KRv — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 18, 2023