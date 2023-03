The Royals go split-squad again today, with some of the gang in Vegas with Brad Keller on the hill to take on the Rockies, while the rest stay home with Zack Greinke to take on the Diamondbacks.

Here’s how we’re lining up today vs. the Rockies in Las Vegas and the Diamondbacks in Scottsdale.#RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/d5vNRbhsGk — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 19, 2023

The Vegas game airs on 610 Sports in Kansas City at 3:10 CT.