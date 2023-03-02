Mike Sweeney and Jeremy Guthrie to join Royals broadcasts

The Royals announced today that Mike Sweeney and Jeremy Guthrie will join broadcasts on both Bally Sports Kansas City and the Royals Radio network. The players will appear on select pre- and post-game shows and will be guests in the booth. They will also call games during spring training.

I’m honored to be part of the Royals family & excited to to be back in the game that has meant so much to my family & me! Ready to get to work with the incredible KC broadcasting team & to have some fun with the best fans in baseball! #ForeverRoyal https://t.co/bVyOcBaS7O — Jeremy Guthrie (@TheRealJGuts) March 2, 2023

Mike Sweeney was a five-time All-Star with the Royals, playing for them from 1995 to 2007. He is third in club history in batting average, seventh in OBA, second in slugging percentage, third in home runs, second in OPS, and fifth in offensive WAR. He filled in the broadcast booth last year when several members of the broadcast team were out due to illness. He also currently serves in the Royals front office as a special assistant.

Jeremy Guthrie pitched for the Royals from 2012 to 2015, part of a 13-season career in the big leagues. He led the Royals with 15 wins in 2013, and won Game 3 of the 2014 World Series, while starting the pivotal Game 7. He gained broadcast experience doing games for MLB Network and games televised on YouTube.

The Royals previously added Jake Eisenberg to the broadcast team as a play-by-play man to replace the retired Steve Physioc. Denny Matthews, Rex Hudler, Ryan Lefebvre, Steve Stewart, Jeff Montgomery, and Joel Goldberg will all return in their respective roles this year.