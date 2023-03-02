Spring Training Game VII: Royals v. Angels

We wait all year for matchups like this. The 4-1 Los Angeles Angels, 2nd in the Cactus League, head to Surprise Stadium to face the 5-1 Cactus League favorite Kansas City Royals.

It’s a clash of the titans.

Mike Mayers is on the mound for Kansas City, facing off against his former team and a squad that isn’t sending a single projected starter onto the diamond today. We will get to see former Royal and fun-haver Brett Phillips, who leads off for Los Angeles. He is hitless in his first eight Spring Training at-bats.

Royals starters, meanwhile, will get a decent chunk of at-bats. New manager Matt Quatraro penciled Bobby Witt Jr, MJ Melendez, and Salvador Perez into the lineup, along with Edward Olivares, Kyle Isbel, Nick Pratto, Nate Eaton, and Matt Duffy who are all fighting for either a roster spot or a starting spot.

In other news, the Royals signed Jackie Bradley Jr to a minor league contract as well as adding Mike Sweeney and Jeremy Guthrie to the broadcast team. And Royals Review has added a new writer in Preston Farr! You should follow him on Twitter too.

Here are your lineups for today’s ballgame: