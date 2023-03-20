Royals Rundown: The Kansas City Royals march towards Opening Day ‘23!

Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco get you up to date on a litany of Kansas City Royals transactions from this week. What is the update on Diamond Sports and how will it affect Royals fans watching their team? Plus, why are they talking about the Yankees’ Wifi woes? All that and more on today’s episode!

