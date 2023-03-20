 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Royals Rundown: The Kansas City Royals march towards Opening Day ‘23!

New name, same great coverage.

By Jacob-Milham
/ new

Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco get you up to date on a litany of Kansas City Royals transactions from this week. What is the update on Diamond Sports and how will it affect Royals fans watching their team? Plus, why are they talking about the Yankees’ Wifi woes? All that and more on today’s episode!

Follow the team on Twitter! You can find Royals Review at @royalsreview, Jeremy Greco at @hokius, and Jacob Milham at @JacobMilhamKC.

Check out all the Royals news, analysis, and history at royalsreview.com.

More From Royals Review

Loading comments...