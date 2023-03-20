Royals Rumblings - News for March 20, 2023

Anne Rogers writes that Brad Keller’s curve is his key to making the starting rotation.

The Royals are hoping the new pitch in his arsenal, along with some mechanical changes he made with the help of Driveline Baseball this past offseason will result in a performance more reminiscent of 2020 than ’21-22. “Guys like him, he’s got an interesting pitch profile,” manager Matt Quatraro said. “He’s got a ball that cuts, a ball that runs. So when it comes down to that stuff, usually it comes down to whether you’re locating or not. If it cuts in on the hands, it’s great. But if it cuts over the middle of the plate, it’s usually not a great idea.”

Vinnie Pasquantino reflects on his World Baseball Classic experience.

“I had a ton of fun, and for me, it was really good in terms of getting into real games,” Pasquantino said. “And I didn’t play very well. Now, I have a lot of things to work on, make sure I’m ready to go. It was like a litmus test of, ‘Am I ready?’ I thought I was. You never know what can happen. We’re just excited to get rolling again.”

Tim Britton at The Athletic considers what it would take to lock up Bobby Witt, Jr.

Carroll’s eight-year deal bought out two years of free agency and worked out to an average annual value of about $14 million. Witt is a year closer to free agency (so has one fewer minimum-salary year to cover), has a longer major-league track record and just as high a prospect pedigree as Carroll — so a seven-year version at Carroll’s total package makes sense. A seven-year, $112 million extension would nudge ahead of Carroll’s overall package and leave Witt with a $16 million AAV. Kansas City can build in a similar incentive structure to Carroll’s deal — top-two finishes in the MVP boost his salary in subsequent years — and a club option on the end. Let’s say that’s $28 million meaning the deal could be worth eight years and $140 million, plus incentives.

The Royals trade infielder Angel Pierce to the Red Sox to complete the Adalberto Mondesi trade.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter projects the Opening Day roster.

Kauffman Stadium service workers want a say in jobs at a new downtown stadium.

