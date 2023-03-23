Royals Rundown: The Eldreds are gone, WBC over, and the hits keep coming!

Jacob Milham, Jeremy Greco, and Max Rieper get you up to date on all things Kansas City Royals! How does the crew feel about the World Baseball Classic’s result and its effect on the sporting world? Plus, what transactions were the most and least shocking? Also, there was an Eldred among the Royals in 2023! Tune in for another great episode!

Follow the team on Twitter, Jacob Milham at ⁠@JacobMilhamKC⁠, Max Rieper at ⁠@maxrieper⁠, Jeremy Greco at ⁠@hokius⁠, and Royals Review at ⁠@royalsreview⁠.

Visit ⁠royalsreview.com⁠ for the best updates, analysis, and history on the Kansas City Royals!