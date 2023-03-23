Spring Training Game XXVIII: Royals at Padres

Just 11 days ago, the Royals were 14-3, cruising towards that coveted Cactus League title. Since then, in part due to some important players participating in the World Baseball Classic, they are 3-7 and now just a half-game up on the Angels.

Considering this is the only meaningful baseball Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani will play this season, you can bet they’re going to give Kansas City a run for their money. It’s six Cactus League games for the rest of their lives with a championship on the line. And it starts with a Padres team who are split squading.

Brady Singer goes to the mound for the first time in a non-team USA uniform since March 6th. It’s only his 2nd start of the spring and will be one of his final outings before the Royals break camp.

This is actually not great, all jokes aside. Singer pitched in just one game for Team USA and made it two innings. He has only pitched 6.2 innings across this entire spring.

Across from his is 23-year-old lefty Ryan Weathers, making his first start of the spring. Here are your lineups for today’s ballgame.