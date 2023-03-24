Give us your 2023 Royals and MLB predictions!

With the season less than a week away, it’s time to stake your reputations on the line and make some predictions on the upcoming season! How many games do you think the Royals win? Who will make the playoffs? Who will win MVP? Who will win it all?

We want your prognostications for the season, so fill out the short survey below. We’ll tabulate the results before the season begins next week, and provide predictions from our writing staff as well. You can see last year’s prediction thread here. If you’re having trouble viewing the survey you can also go to this link.