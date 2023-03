Zack Greinke gets his last spring training start before the season opener when he faces the Dodgers this afternoon. The Royals are paring down their roster and we should start seeing more regulars in the lineup.

Here's how we're lining up behind Zack Greinke in our penultimate Cactus League matchup.#RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/XefCxh8SxL — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 25, 2023

The game airs at 2:05 CT and you can follow on 610 Sports in Kansas City.