Royals Rumblings - News for March 27, 2023

Craig Brown at Into the Fountains reacts to the demotions of Josh Staumont and Richard Lovelady.

Options are going to matter. And most of the Royals relievers possess at least one. That’s the crunch Staumont found himself in. Despite tickling 100 MPH in his early spring outings, he walked five in eight innings (against 10 whiffs) and finds himself in Omaha to open the year. Yeah, yeah, yeah…the Royals want better command from Staumont but is this really ever going to happen? Seems to me that he is what he is…an electric, if oft-times erratic, weapon in the bullpen. Pitching him in high-leverage situations may induce a handful of white knuckles in the dugout, but he can still bring some value to that bullpen in more medium-leverage opportunities. Like Lovelady, Staumont will be back with the big league club. Soon.

The Royals have set their first four starters.

The Royals will start the season with Greinke, Lyles and Keller facing the Twins, with Brady Singer making his season debut against Toronto. #Royals — Josh Vernier (@JoshVernier610) March 25, 2023

Jackie Bradley Jr. may have made the Royals’ roster.

Hearing Jackie Bradley Jr. is making the Royals — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 25, 2023

Royals infielder Matt Duffy is considering the front office when his career is over.

“I’ve thought about that a lot,” admitted Duffy. “The Major League front office path is very interesting to me. I find data and analytics fascinating as they relate to the game. I also enjoy working with teammates and younger guys, trying to help them improve themselves. So it kind of just depends on which itch I get. I’ve also considered going in a completely different direction and learning a new skillset in a different field, but if I step away from the game, will I miss all of the conversations, all of the camaraderie? There’s a lot to consider.”

Bally Sports Kansas City announces their Royals TV schedule.

The Royals are asking fans to participate in Spirit Week this week.

Alex Gordon had his number retired at the University of Nebraska.

Cardinals top prospect Jordan Walker makes the opening day roster.

The Yankees name top prospect Anthony Volpe their starting shortstop.

The White Sox will carry prospect Oscar Colas in their outfield.

The Phillies break off contract talks with pitcher Aaron Nola.

The Mets add free agent pitcher Dylan Bundy.

The Athletics sign pitcher Jeurys Familia to a one-year deal.

