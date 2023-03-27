Royals Rundown: David Lesky Joins us after Big Bullpen Changes!

Jacob Milham, Royals Review editor Max Rieper, and Inside the Crown writer David Lesky team up less than a week ahead of Opening Day! What are the Kansas City Royals thinking right now, after optioning big-name relievers to Omaha? What is the plan regarding the backup catcher on the Opening Day roster? Listen in for everyone’s bullpen predictions ahead of Thursday’s game!

