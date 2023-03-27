 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Royals invade Six Flags Over Texas

Just guys being dudes.

By Max Rieper
The Royals technically played their last Cactus League game on Sunday, but the team that represented the Royals against the Cubs was made up of minor leaguers who won’t be anywhere near the big leagues next week. Instead, the big leaguers had already moved on to Dallas, where the Royals play the Texas Rangers for two exhibition games at Globe Life Park to tune up for the regular season.

That gave the boys a day off to relax and bond, and they did so at the amusement park Six Flags Over Texas. Turns out these ballplayers are really just large kids.

Kyle Isbel proved to be a great teammate, winning a Chicago Bears ball for Illinois native Michael Massey.

But it wasn’t all harmony. Things got intense during a three-point shooting contest with some trash talking.

Vinnie redeemed himself though.

MJ Melendez would NOT be rushed on his shot though.

But slow and steady wins the race.

Glad to see the boys had a great time. Maybe it won’t matter much this season, but building up some camaraderie and good vibes in a clubhouse full of young players can’t be a bad thing.

