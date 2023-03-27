The Royals invade Six Flags Over Texas

The Royals technically played their last Cactus League game on Sunday, but the team that represented the Royals against the Cubs was made up of minor leaguers who won’t be anywhere near the big leagues next week. Instead, the big leaguers had already moved on to Dallas, where the Royals play the Texas Rangers for two exhibition games at Globe Life Park to tune up for the regular season.

That gave the boys a day off to relax and bond, and they did so at the amusement park Six Flags Over Texas. Turns out these ballplayers are really just large kids.

Children at heart pic.twitter.com/oaQ5EMGwCR — MJ Melendez (@mjmelendez7) March 26, 2023

Kyle Isbel proved to be a great teammate, winning a Chicago Bears ball for Illinois native Michael Massey.

But it wasn’t all harmony. Things got intense during a three-point shooting contest with some trash talking.

Round 2. Post aqua man. Eye of the tiger blasting…a little too much adrenaline for @VPasquantino pic.twitter.com/ZY0cqXQqBy — Michael Massey (@mmass19Bears) March 26, 2023

Vinnie redeemed himself though.

Right before the first money ball I make you hear another person yell “Luka!” That’s called making an adjustment folks. Start the day 0-12, finish the day being compared to one of the best players in the Association. Just like my shirt says, “From Way Downtown” https://t.co/tmCSSMS3rW — Vinnie Pasquantino (@VPasquantino) March 27, 2023

MJ Melendez would NOT be rushed on his shot though.

But slow and steady wins the race.

After a good day of work, and probably too much money, @mjmelendez7 got what he came for pic.twitter.com/MxdvSjjYVc — Vinnie Pasquantino (@VPasquantino) March 26, 2023

Glad to see the boys had a great time. Maybe it won’t matter much this season, but building up some camaraderie and good vibes in a clubhouse full of young players can’t be a bad thing.