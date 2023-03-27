Spring Training Monday Thread: Exhibition in Texas

Rangers lineup
Rangers lineup for exhibition game at Globe Life Field on March 27 vs. Kansas City.— Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) March 27, 2023
A live television broadcast of tonight's contest will be available on Bally Sports Southwest Extra. Radio coverage can be heard on 105.3 The Fan (English) and 1270 AM (Spanish). pic.twitter.com/j0JGrjDZP4
Royals lineup
Here's how we're lining up behind Kris Bubic tonight in Arlington to take on the Rangers.#RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/Zu2dW9PLWg— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 27, 2023
Play ball!
