Royals to add Matt Duffy, Jackie Bradley Jr., Franmil Reyes to roster

The Royals will add veteran infielder Matt Duffy and outfielders Jackie Bradley Jr. and will likely add Franmil Reyes to their Opening Day roster, according to MLB.com reporter Anne Rogers. All three were signed to minor league deals, so they will need to be added to the 40-man roster. The Royals can clear two spots open by placing outfielder Diego Hernandez and pitcher Jake Brentz on the 60-day Injured List, but one more spot will need to be created.

The 32-year old Duffy is a veteran infielder known for his smooth glove and high-contact approach. He has hit .279/.337/.373 in his seven-year MLB career with the Giants, Rays, Cubs, and Angels. He is capable of playing all over the infield and will likely spell Michael Massey at second against tough lefties and serve as a defensive replacement for Hunter Dozier at third. Last year the right-handed hitting Duffy battted .250/.308/.331 in 77 games with the Angels.

Reyes is a slugger who hit 37 home runs in 2019, then smacked 30 in 2021 for Cleveland before falling off last year to hit just 221/.273/.365 with 14 home runs in 118 games. Despite his disappointing season with the Guardians and Cubs, he was among the league leaders in average exit velocity. Reyes strikes out a ton and is a liability defensively in the outfield, but he brings a solid power bat from the right-side to protect those young Royals hitters.

Jackie Bradley Jr. was brought into camp when the Royals suffered injuries to outfielders Drew Waters and Brewer Hicklen. Bradley is a ten-year MLB veteran with the Red Sox and Brewers who has won a Gold Glove in 2018 and was an All-Star in 2016. The switch-hitter fell off with the bat the last two seasons, hitting .182./245/.285 in 265 games, but he is still an elite defender and gives the Royals a dependable reserve in centerfield behind Kyle Isbel.

Anne Rogers also reports Nate Eaton and Edward Olivares have made the team as outfielders. Barring injury, that would set the Royals position players.

Catchers (2): MJ Melendez, Salvador Perez

Infielders (6): Hunter Dozier, Matt Duffy, Nicky Lopez, Michael Massey, Vinnie Pasquantino, Bobby Witt Jr.

Outfielders (5): Jackie Bradley Jr., Nate Eaton, Kyle Isbel, Edward Olivares, Franmil Reyes

The rotation will feature Zack Greinke on Opening Day, followed by Jordan Lyles, Brad Keller, and Brady Singer. Kris Bubic, who had a strong start tonight against the Rangers, is likely the fifth starter. Barring injuries, the bullpen will likely feature Scott Barlow, Aroldis Chapman, Taylor Clarke, Amir Garrett, Carlos Hernández, and Ryan Yarbrough. The last bullpen spot would be up for grabs among Jose Cuas, Collin Snider, and non-roster invitees Ryan Weiss and Nick Wittgren.