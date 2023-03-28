 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals vs. Rangers Tuesday exhibition game thread

The last fake game!

By Max Rieper
Kansas City Royals v Texas Rangers

The Royals play their last fake game this afternoon against the Texas Rangers. Brady Singer gets his last tune up of the year with the Rangers starting lefty Martin Perez.

Game time is at 1:05 and you can listen at royals.com.

