Royals vs. Rangers Tuesday exhibition game thread

The Royals play their last fake game this afternoon against the Texas Rangers. Brady Singer gets his last tune up of the year with the Rangers starting lefty Martin Perez.

Brady Singer heads to the mound in Texas to wrap up our exhibition series vs. the Rangers.#RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/2MH4yiH9j2 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 28, 2023

Rangers lineup for exhibition game at Globe Life Field on March 28 vs. Kansas City.



There will be a live audio webcast of today's game available on https://t.co/CUYNmSPNgA and a live Spanish radio broadcast carried on 1270 AM. pic.twitter.com/PqyhVFYWqc — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) March 28, 2023

Game time is at 1:05 and you can listen at royals.com.