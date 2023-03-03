The 2023 Royals Review fan survey

Last year we conducted a fan survey on the state of the Royals, so I thought I would circle back a year later to see where the fanbase stands. Things have changed since then with new management, a youth movement, more of a push for downtown baseball, and rule changes in baseball. I wanted to get the pulse of the fanbase on how they feel about these changes.

Voting will be open all week until next Thursday evening at 5 CT, and I’ll write up the results next Friday.

If you are reading this article via Google AMP or Apple News you may have to go to a conventional desktop browser to vote.