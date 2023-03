The Royals hit the road today to take on the A’s. This will likely be the last game for Bobby Witt Jr. before he departs to play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, and other players like Vinnie Pasquantino and Nicky Lopez of Team Italy. have likely already departed.

Hitting the road for Mesa for an afternoon matchup with the A's.#RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/Yzk3d9T7zL — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 3, 2023

Game time is at 2:05 CT and you can listen at royals.com!