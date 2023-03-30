What to know about Royals 2023 Opening Day

Happy Opening Day!

The 2023 MLB regular season begins today, with the Royals opening up at home in Kauffman Stadium against the Minnesota Twins. You can watch coverage on Bally Sports Kansas City beginning at 2 p.m. with Joel Goldberg and Jeff Montgomery hosting Price Chopper Royals Live pregame, plus pre-game festivities before first pitch at 3:10 CT with Ryan Lefebvre and Rex Hudler. The game will also air on the Royals Radio network, including 610 Sports in Kansas City, where you can listen to Denny Matthews, Steve Stewart, and new broadcaster Jake Eisenberg.

If you’re attending the game, parking lots open at 9 a.m. and the stadium gates will open at noon. There will be a pre-game concert at 1 p.m by Brothers Osborne before some on-field festivities. Royals Hall of Famer and current Jackson County Executive Frank White will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Remember to purchase your parking ahead of time through the MLB Ballpark app. Also remember that backpacks are not allowed, and fans are limited to bringing in a clear bag no larger than 12” x 12” x 6” with all items inside easily visible; a one-gallon clear zip-seal bag; or small clutch bags that do not exceed 9” x 5”. You can bring in food and liquid in clear containers, but not alcohol, liquid in non-clear containers, or hard-sided coolers. You can find the bag policy as well as what you can and cannot bring to the stadium here.

Kansas City is expected to experience some of the nicest weather for Opening Day in recent memory. Temperatures should be in the high-60s by first pitch with sunny skies, but high winds of up to 35-45 mph.

After highs near 60 degrees today, we'll head towards 70 degrees in time for Opening Day! It'll be a very windy day, however, as 35-45 mph gusts are possible during the game. If you're tailgating, really secure any tents or pop-ups! #fox4kc #MOwx #KSwx #KCwx pic.twitter.com/0KcVHU1IWA — Alex Countee (@AlexCounteeWX) March 29, 2023

Elsewhere around baseball, the defending champion Houston Astros will open up at home against the White Sox on ESPN at 6 p.m.

The Opening Day starters for all 30 teams. pic.twitter.com/VYPuZ3vkNl — Kyle Glaser (@KyleAGlaser) March 24, 2023

Are you going out to the K for Opening Day? Watching or listening on the radio at home or work? Following along in the Royals Review gamethread?