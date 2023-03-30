Royals officially set Opening Day roster and lineup

Opening Day is here! The Royals finalized their roster on Thursday morning ahead of game number one against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. As many expected, non-roster invites Franmil Reyes and Matt Duffy made the roster. What many didn’t know was how a spot on the 40-man roster would be opened up.

The answer? The Royals traded reliever Richard Lovelady to the Braves on Thursday for cash considerations. The move, along with placing Jake Brentz and Diego Hernandez on the 60-day Injured List, will finalize the 40-man roster as well.

Catchers (2): MJ Melendez, Salvador Perez

Infielders (6): Hunter Dozier, Matt Duffy, Nicky Lopez, Michael Massey, Vinnie Pasquantino, Bobby Witt Jr.

Outfielders (5): Jackie Bradley Jr., Nate Eaton, Kyle Isbel, Edward Olivares, Franmil Reyes

Starting pitchers (5): Kris Bubic, Zack Greinke, Brad Keller, Jordan Lyles, Brady Singer

Relief pitchers (8): Scott Barlow, Aroldis Chapman, Taylor Clarke, Dylan Coleman, Amir Garrett, Carlos Hernández, Ryan Yarbrough, Jose Cuas

Injured List (5): Jake Brentz, Diego Hernandez, Daniel Lynch, Drew Waters, Angel Zerpa

In addition to announcing the 26-man roster to open the season, the Royals also announced their Opening Day lineup for the 2023 season.

SS Bobby Witt Jr. RF MJ Melendez C Salvador Perez 1B Vinnie Pasquantino DH Franmil Reyes 2B Michael Massey 3B Hunter Dozier CF Kyle Isbel LF Edward Olivares

Zack Greinke makes his third career Opening Day start for the Royals. He will be taking on the Twins and Pablo Lopez at 3:10 CT.