Maikel Garcia, Nick Pratto headline Omaha Storm Chasers Opening Day roster

The Omaha Storm Chasers unveiled their Opening Day roster ahead of Friday’s season opener against the Indianapolis Indians. The roster includes former first-round pick Nick Pratto and infielder Maikel Garcia, rated by many evaluators as among the top hitters in the Royals’ farm system. Former first-round pick Nick Loftin also makes the roster, with Venezuelan Winter League MVP Freddy Fermin on the team as a catcher.

Royals fans may remember outfielder Dairon Blanco who was up briefly up with the team last year. He will be joined in the outfield by Tucker Bradley, who enjoyed a terrific season last year at Northwest Arkansas, and Tyler Gentry, one of the top hitting prospects in the system. Infielder Samad Taylor, acquired last year from the Blue Jays in the Whit Merrifield trade, brings his speed over to the Royals organization. CJ Alexander was also acquired last summer, coming over from the Braves to hit a combined 25 home runs between the two organizations. Brewer Hicklen is also on the roster, although he will begin the season on the Injured List with an elbow injury.

The pitching staff will feature many players who have been up with the Royals this past year such as Jonathan Heasley, Max Castillo, Jackson Kowar, Collin Snider, and Josh Staumont. Josh Taylor, acquired from the Red Sox for Adalberto Mondesi last off-season, joins the team in the bullpen. The team will also include former Major Leaguers Brooks Kriske, Mike Mayers, and Nick Wittgren.

The Omaha Storm Chasers will be managed by Mike Jirschele, who returns for his third stint managing in Omaha. Also returning is pitching coach Dane Johnson with hitting coach Bijan Rademacher and assistant hitting coach Chris Nelson joining the staff this year. The Storm Chasers open up with a series this weekend against Indianapolis and you can find their entire 2023 schedule here. Other minor league affiliates will begin their seasons in the first week of April. Minor league games will stream live on the Bally Live casino app for free with no blackout restrictions beginning on April 15.

Pitchers (15): RHP Max Castillo, LHP Austin Cox, RHP Jonathan Heasley, RHP Jackson Kowar, RHP Brooks Kriske, LHP Marcelo Martinez, RHP Mike Mayers, RHP Andres Nunez, LHP Drew Parrish, LHP Evan Sisk, RHP Collin Snider, RHP Josh Staumont, LHP Josh Taylor, RHP Ryan Weiss, RHP Nick Wittgren

Catchers (3): Freddy Fermin, Logan Porter, Jakson Reetz

Infielders (6): CJ Alexander, Angelo Castellano, Maikel Garcia, Nick Loftin, Nick Pratto, Samad Taylor

Outfielders (3): Dairon Blanco, Tucker Bradley, Tyler Gentry

Injured List: Johan Camargo, Clay Dungan, Brewer Hicklen, Kohl Stewart

Developmental: Josh Dye, Ryan Goins, Daniel Mengden, Zach Willeman