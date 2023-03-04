 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals Review Radio: Kowar, Spring Training, and LoCain’s Legacy

The Royals are doing great in spring training, but will that translate beyond Opening Day?

By Jacob-Milham
Jacob Milha, Jeremy Greco, and Greg Walker gather for a rare Friday night pod to bring you Kansas City Royals news! How is the crew feeling about pitchers Jackson Kowar and Aroldis Chapman so far in 2023? Plus, Lorenzo Cain will be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame! Is his career over? All that and more on today’s episode!

