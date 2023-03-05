Royals vs. Giants Sunday game thread

The first-place Royals continue their Cactus League schedule with a 2014 World Series re-match against the San Francisco Giants. Most of the players are gone, but Matt Duffy was a rookie for the Giants on that teams, and now he plays for us. So take that, San Fran!

Here's how we'll take the field behind Jordan Lyles this afternoon against the Giants.#RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/vu5ChofwND — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 5, 2023

You’re probably going to see some guys from minor league camp, especially with a split squad game and night game the night before, and many players gone for the World Baseball Classic. Gavin Cross got into a game yesterday, and we could see Cayden Wallace today.

Available #Royals pitchers following Jordan Lyles (3 innings) today:



Amir Garrett

Josh Staumont

Jose Cuas

Brooks Kriske

Ryan Weiss

Walter Pennington

Will Klein

Jacob Wallace — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) March 5, 2023

Game time is at 2:05 and you can listen in Kansas City on 610 Sports.