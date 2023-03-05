 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals vs. Giants Sunday game thread

A rematch of the 2014 World Series!

By Max Rieper
Los Angeles Angels v Kansas City Royals Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The first-place Royals continue their Cactus League schedule with a 2014 World Series re-match against the San Francisco Giants. Most of the players are gone, but Matt Duffy was a rookie for the Giants on that teams, and now he plays for us. So take that, San Fran!

You’re probably going to see some guys from minor league camp, especially with a split squad game and night game the night before, and many players gone for the World Baseball Classic. Gavin Cross got into a game yesterday, and we could see Cayden Wallace today.

Game time is at 2:05 and you can listen in Kansas City on 610 Sports.

