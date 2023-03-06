 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals Review Radio: Discussing the Roster’s Fringe and Hunter Dozier

Headline appearance for Hunter Dozier? It's going to be a good show.

Jacob Milham and Royals Review editor Max Rieper sit down to talk some Kansas City Royals! Who are some fringe players on the Opening Day roster who are excelling or fading? What about Maikel Garcia, Jackie Bradley Jr., and company? Plus, how have the expectations changed for Hunter Dozier following a strong spring start? All that and more on today’s episode!

