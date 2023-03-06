Royals Review Radio: Discussing the Roster’s Fringe and Hunter Dozier

Jacob Milham and Royals Review editor Max Rieper sit down to talk some Kansas City Royals! Who are some fringe players on the Opening Day roster who are excelling or fading? What about Maikel Garcia, Jackie Bradley Jr., and company? Plus, how have the expectations changed for Hunter Dozier following a strong spring start? All that and more on today’s episode!

You can follow the team on Twitter with Royals Review at @royalsreview, Jacob Milham at @JacobMilhamKC, and Max Rieper at @maxrieper.

Royals Review Radio is available on iTunes.