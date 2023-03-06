Royals vs. Diamondbacks Monday spring training thread

The Royals continue their spring training schedule today against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Some interesting lineup choices today, particularly Maikel Garcia in centerfield and Johan Camargo at first base.
Back in Surprise with Brady Singer on the mound to take on the Diamondbacks.#RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/6pDN6fWo3x— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 6, 2023
Brady Singer takes to the mound with Daniel Lynch and Kris Bubic to follow.
Available #Royals pitchers today following Brady Singer (3 innings)— Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) March 6, 2023
Daniel Lynch (3 innings)
Kris Bubic (1)
Scott Barlow (1)
Richard Lovelady (1)
Walter Pennington
Josh Dye
Steven Cruz
Game time is at 2:05 CT and you can follow the game at royals.com.
