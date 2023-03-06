 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals vs. Diamondbacks Monday spring training thread

It’s Brady Singer time!

By Max Rieper
Kansas City Royals Photo Day

The Royals continue their spring training schedule today against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Some interesting lineup choices today, particularly Maikel Garcia in centerfield and Johan Camargo at first base.

Brady Singer takes to the mound with Daniel Lynch and Kris Bubic to follow.

Game time is at 2:05 CT and you can follow the game at royals.com.

