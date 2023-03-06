Royals vs. Diamondbacks Monday spring training thread

The Royals continue their spring training schedule today against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Some interesting lineup choices today, particularly Maikel Garcia in centerfield and Johan Camargo at first base.

Back in Surprise with Brady Singer on the mound to take on the Diamondbacks.#RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/6pDN6fWo3x — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 6, 2023

Brady Singer takes to the mound with Daniel Lynch and Kris Bubic to follow.

Available #Royals pitchers today following Brady Singer (3 innings)



Daniel Lynch (3 innings)

Kris Bubic (1)

Scott Barlow (1)

Richard Lovelady (1)

Walter Pennington

Josh Dye

Steven Cruz — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) March 6, 2023

Game time is at 2:05 CT and you can follow the game at royals.com.