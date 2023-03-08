Royals Rumblings - News for March 8, 2023

Outside of very website, reading a comment section can quickly become disheartening. But I saw this wholesome exchange in the comments of Andy McCullough’s story at The Athletic announcing Lorenzo Cain’s retirement:

Cole R. Even as a Brewer fan, he definitely needs to retire as a Royal. That’s where he’s known of, and that’s not speaking poorly on his time in Milwaukee. He was just one of the icons from that 2015 Royals championship roster. Russell H. @Cole R. As a Brewers fan, I agree completely with you. Lo Cain & shared small market fandom gives us two strong reasons why the Royals are appreciated by Brewers fans. Happy sails to a great ambassador of baseball.

David Lesky updated his roster projection, including the infield laid out like this:

Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B - .444/.545/.778, 1 HR, 2 BB, 0 K Michael Massey, 2B - .278/.278/.667, 2 H, 0 BB, 5 K Hunter Dozier, 3B - .333/.333/.600, 1 HR, 0 BB, 4 K Bobby Witt Jr., SS - .389/.400/.556, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 BB, 2 K This group feels pretty set with the way Massey has played lately, both offensively and defensively. I think the Royals are better with Nicky Lopez in a utility role and while many will scoff at Dozier’s inclusion in the starting lineup, he’s on the roster and I think he’s looked good this spring. I’ve heard good things about his infield work too. He’s faster than you think, but his feet are a little too slow, I think, to ever be more than adequate at third, but people who have seen a lot of him this spring say Jose Alguacil’s work with him is showing. This group will go as far as Pasquantino and Witt will take them. Dozier is a placeholder for someone and Massey is a nice player, who might develop into more, but he’s a complementary piece for now. Pasquantino and Witt are the guys who, if all goes well, will hit in the top half of a lineup in a playoff game. We’ve already seen what Pasquantino can do relative to the league and I’m very interested to see how Witt reacts to year two, especially with some time at the WBC with some of the game’s best players. I think the Royals are in good hands with these two, both as players and personalities to be the faces of the team.

The New York Times ran a story indicating the Royals are looking to the examples of the Rays and Guardians to build a winner.

This rundown of players to know in the World Baseball Classic at FanGraphs is pretty handy. Also in WBC coverage at FanGraphs is this look at bubble players risking a MLB job by going off to play in it.

Old friend Jake Odorizzi is dealing with some arm fatigue and may not be ready for opening day with the Rangers.

In this profile of Braves co-ace Spencer Strider, Fox Sports’s Jake Mintz lays out this incredible line: “In a sport of interchangeable dri-fit polos named Tyler, Strider’s persona is a refreshing reprieve.”

Stolen base attempts and steals are getting back to vintage levels.

The turf at Veterans Stadium contained PFAs (forever chemicals) that may be connected to the cancer deaths of six (!) former Phillies who played on it.

The latest in Tom Brady’s “will he/won’t he” retirement saga is...a kitten?!

Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter. https://t.co/Qzf2H4vr1j — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 7, 2023

Meanwhile, the Giants signed QB Daniel Jones to a 4-year deal for $160 million.

Just, LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer yelling the word “Toilets!” with the intensity that Steve Ballmer yells everything.

DOG ON THE PITCH!!!!

The early front runner for CONCACAF Champions League golden paw .pic.twitter.com/GWzt5cWXqr — Maximiliano Bretos (@MaxBretosSports) March 8, 2023

