Spring Training Game XIV: Royals v. Great Britain (?)

The Royals are hot and they’ll have to stay hot today because they are facing a global superpower.

In a matchup that I will admit confused me upon looking at Kansas City’s schedule for today, the Royals will take on Great Britain’s World Baseball Classic representatives. The game is an exhibition and will count towards Kansas City’s pursuit of a coveted Cactus League Championships.

It’s only fitting that Zack Greinke is on the mound to take on an entire country, as I’m sure he’s said something mildly hilarious about the United Kingdom in the past. Although this start won’t count toward his Spring Training stats, it is still his third start of the spring.

He’ll face a lineup of Britons with just two batters with Major League experience in Trayce Thompson and Darnell Sweeney.

On the other side, the Royals face Tahnaj Thomas, a 23-year-old right-hander with the Pirates organization.