 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Royals vs. Twins Saturday gamethread

How about a run today?

By Max Rieper
/ new
Minnesota Twins v. Kansas City Royals Photo by LG Patterson/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Royals try to get into the win column, or at least hopefully score their first run of the year as they continue their series against the Twins.

Jordan Lyles makes his Royals debut this afternoon after signing a two-year, $17 million deal this past off-season. Despite a 12-year career, Lyles has somehow managed to face the Twins just three times before, with no decisions and a 3.57 ERA. He’ll face off against Sonny Gray, who has dominated the Royals with a 7-2 record and a 1.66 ERA in ten career starts.

Nate Eaton and Nicky Lopez each get their first start of the season.

Game time is at 3:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City and 610 Sports in Kansas City.

More From Royals Review

Loading comments...