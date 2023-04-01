Royals vs. Twins Saturday gamethread

The Royals try to get into the win column, or at least hopefully score their first run of the year as they continue their series against the Twins.

Jordan Lyles makes his Royals debut this afternoon after signing a two-year, $17 million deal this past off-season. Despite a 12-year career, Lyles has somehow managed to face the Twins just three times before, with no decisions and a 3.57 ERA. He’ll face off against Sonny Gray, who has dominated the Royals with a 7-2 record and a 1.66 ERA in ten career starts.

Nate Eaton and Nicky Lopez each get their first start of the season.

Back in action and trying to even the series with Jordan Lyles on the mound.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/HGgrGO2k6h — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 1, 2023

Bummed about the blizzard? ❄️



At least it’s a Sonny Day! ☀️#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/XhSBQLBDHq — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 1, 2023

Game time is at 3:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City and 610 Sports in Kansas City.