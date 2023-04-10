Royals Rumblings - News for April 10, 2023

Interim manager Paul Hoover liked what he saw from the Royals this weekend.

“Oh, it was great. I mean, great series,” interim manager Paul Hoover reflected after the game. “It stinks that we’re leaving right now after losing this one, but guys battled and showed who they are, and hopefully we can take that into Texas.”

Kris Bubic talks about what led to his strong start on Sunday.

“Just mixing everything, getting everything established early with the fastball and the changeup,” Bubic said. “Mixing in the two breaking balls, I got pretty creative with the shapes, too.” The big development this season has been the slider, which Bubic acknowledges he’s “still kind of learning the feel of.” “It kind of depends on what I’m comfortable with that day,” Bubic said. “Obviously the early returns on it are solid and I just want to keep it going.”

The Royals were grateful for Salvador Perez’s heroics on Saturday.

“He’s done it his whole career,” Royals interim manager Paul Hoover said. “For him to come through again for his team is who he is.” “He’s our captain for a reason,” added Nate Eaton, who scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the ninth inning.

Taylor Clarke also came up big in getting out of a jam.

“Clarke, my God, you can’t say enough about what he did and how he was able to come through in that moment,” Hoover said. “What he did in that situation was really impressive.“ If there was a turning point in that sequence, it wasn’t the first out, which Clarke earned by striking out Thairo Estrada. Brandon Crawford was up next, and Clarke knew he had no margin for error with the bases juiced. “It was kind of wild,” Clarke said. “Probably didn’t make some of the right pitch calls on my part with fastballs. I was like, ‘All right, I just need to start throwing more breaking balls and took it one pitch at a time.’”

The clubhouse is in awe of Aroldis Chapman’s velocity.

Standing next to him, Salvador Perez was asked how confident he is in the Royals reliever. Perez’s answer, also in Spanish, was pretty straightforward. “Bastante,“ Perez began, “Cien por ciento confianza.” Translated? Quite ... 100% confident.

Anne Rogers writes about new Royals radio broadcaster Jake Eisenberg.

Kevin O’Brien writes that Chapman’s four-seamer has been key to his success.

How current Royals scout Jim Cuthbert played a big part in two major trades for the Marlins.

Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz fractures his ankle on a collision at home which leads to benches clearing.

The Rays zoom out to a 9-0 start, tying the 2003 Royals for the best start in 25 years.

The Diamondbacks acquire pitcher Jose Ruiz from the White Sox.

A Double-A team gets no-hit, but scores seven runs and wins.

Jordan Walker has hits in his first nine career games, tying a record by Ted Williams.

The Phillies plan to move third baseman Alec Bohm to first to fill the injury void there.

Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows goes on the Injured List to focus on his mental health.

MLB will test an “enhanced grip” baseball in the Double-A Southern League.

What it’s like to travel with a big league team.

A Division II player hits for the cycle AND tosses a no-hitter in the same game.

Jon Rahm wins the 2023 Masters.

Odell Beckham Jr. joins the Ravens.

Small acts of kindness matter more than you think.

The best sports movies to be nominated for an Oscar.

Do we need a Nintendo Cinematic Universe?

Your song of the day is Electric Light Orchestra with Mr. Blue Sky.