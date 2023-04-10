Rangers series preview: The Dayton Moore reunion

The Royals fired longtime executive Dayton Moore last fall, but it didn’t take long for him to land on his feet, joining former Royals pitcher Chris Young in the Rangers front office as an senior advisor. Last year’s Rangers were already a team that featured a lot of the hallmarks of a Dayton Moore-run team - they didn’t get on base, they led the league in steals, and their pitching staff was a mess.

But there is one glaring difference between these Rangers and any Royals teams Dayton Moore operated - money. Rangers owner Ray Davis authorized General Manager Chris Young to sign three free agents - Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, and Jon Gray to a half billion-dollar worth of contracts a year ago. This past off-season, the Rangers went further to improve the fourth-worst pitching staff in the American League, landing two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom, as well as Nathan Eovaldi and Andrew Heaney. With a payroll now pushing up against $200 million, the Rangers are hoping they can improve on their 66-96 record from last year.

Future Hall of Fame skipper Bruce Bochy came out of retirement to manage the Rangers, sweeping the defending National League champion Phillies to begin the year before dropping four of six against the Orioles and Cubs. The Rangers have a solid infield with their two star free agent pickups playing well since joining the Rangers, and young slugger Nathaniel Lowe at first base. Third baseman Josh Jung was their top prospect and is expected to be a Rookie of the Year contender. The outfield lacks any depth, with only the free-swinging Adolis Garcia putting up league-average offensive numbers last year, and he was third in all of baseball with 183 strikeouts last year.

All statistics from 2022.

Rangers expected starting lineup and bench Starting Lineup PA HR SB BA OBA SLG fWAR Starting Lineup PA HR SB BA OBA SLG fWAR 2B Marcus Semien (R) 724 26 25 .248 .304 .429 4.2 SS Corey Seager (L) 663 33 3 .245 .317 .455 4.5 1B Nathaniel Lowe (L) 645 27 2 .302 .358 .492 3.0 CF Adolis Garcia (R) 657 27 25 .250 .300 .456 3.8 3B Josh Jung (R) 102 5 2 .204 .235 .418 -0.1 RF Robbie Grossman (S) 477 7 6 .209 .310 .311 -0.3 DH Mitch Garver (R) 215 10 1 .207 .298 .404 0.3 C Jonah Heim (S) 450 16 2 .227 .298 .399 2.8 LF Josh H. Smith (L) 253 2 4 .197 .307 .249 0.0 Bench PA HR SB BA OBA SLG fWAR IF Ezequiel Duran (R) 220 5 4 .236 .277 .365 0.1 IF Brad Miller (L) 241 7 4 .212 .270 .320 -1.1 OF Travis Jankowski (L) 64 0 3 .164 .281 .164 -0.1 OF Bubba Thompson (R) 181 1 18 .265 .302 .312 0.4

Lefty Andrew Heaney went to the Dodgers last year and figured something out, although he gave up seven runs in less than three innings of work in his first start for the Rangers. He’s a slider-heavy pitcher, but he didn’t have much of a platoon split last year, so you may see the Royals leave some lefties in against him. Jacob deGrom may not have a deGrom-like ERA at 5.56 in his first two starts, but he has an absurd 18-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and his velocity still looks great with a fastball that comes in at 98 mph. This will be just the second time he’s faced the Royals - he gave up one run in seven innings in a win back in 2019. Nathan Eovaldi is a strike-thrower who relies on a cutter and sinker to get ground balls. He went five innings in each of his starts this year, getting 16 runs of support in one start, and 0 runs in the next.

All statistics from 2022.

Rangers expected pitching matchups Monday, April 10 - 7:05 CT ERA FIP IP K/9 BB/9 fWAR Monday, April 10 - 7:05 CT ERA FIP IP K/9 BB/9 fWAR RHP Zack Greinke 3.68 4.03 137.0 4.8 1.8 1.9 LHP Andrew Heaney 3.10 3.75 72.2 13.6 2.4 1.1 Tuesday, April 11 - 7:05 CT ERA FIP IP K/9 BB/9 fWAR RHP Jordan Lyles 4.42 4.40 179.0 7.2 2.6 1.4 RHP Jacob deGrom 3.08 2.13 64.1 14.3 1.1 2.2 Wednesday, April 12 - 7:05 CT ERA FIP IP K/9 BB/9 fWAR RHP Brad Keller 5.09 4.50 139.2 6.6 3.7 0.7 RHP Nathan Eovaldi 3.87 4.30 109.1 8.5 1.7 1.0

Rangers relievers were definitely the strength of the club last year, finishing 12th in baseball in ERA last year, and they’re off to a great start this year with a 1.89 ERA. It’s a pretty unproven bunch with promising arms like Brock Burke and Jonathan Hernández with some over-the-hill former Royals like Ian Kennedy and Will Smith. José Leclerc’s velocity is down considerably so far this year, but he’s allowed just one hit in three shutout innings.

All statistics from 2022.

Rangers expected bullpen Bullpen ERA FIP IP K/9 BB/9 fWAR Bullpen ERA FIP IP K/9 BB/9 fWAR RHP José Leclerc 2.83 3.72 47.2 10.2 4.0 0.5 LHP Will Smith 3.97 4.26 59.0 9.9 3.8 -0.1 RHP Jonathan Hernández 2.97 3.97 30.1 8.0 5.0 0.0 LHP Brock Burke 1.97 2.98 82.1 9.8 2.6 0.9 RHP Ian Kennedy 5.36 5.58 50.1 7.9 3.9 -0.9 LHP Cole Ragans 4.95 4.91 40.0 6.1 3.6 0.2 LHP Taylor Hearn 5.13 3.98 100.0 8.7 3.9 0.9 RHP Dane Dunning 4.46 4.45 153.1 8.0 3.6 0.9

Like the Royals, the Rangers are trying to shake off a disappointing season and show some improvement. Will free agency be the quick and easy path back to contention, or are the Royals taking the right route by developing with young players? Can both succeed?