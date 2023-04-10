Game 11 Thread: Royals vs. Rangers

Dayton Moore kind of sort of ran the Royals organization into the ground and was surprised when ownership finally moved on. He went to the Texas Rangers in an advisory role to former Royal and 2015 World Champion Chris Young. The Royals now face those Rangers, for the first time in 2023, thereby making this the Dayton Moore Series.

Ok, fine, Moore’s presence doesn’t really matter either way, but it’s a long season and we can have some fun, can’t we? Zack Greinke steps to the mound for this one with a righty-heavy lineup that somehow nevertheless features Jackie Bradley Jr. But that’s par for the course, I guess. Anyway, hope the Royals do well.

Royals lineup

Opening up a new series in Texas with Zack Greinke on the mound.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/x1bzqgJMoI — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 10, 2023

Rangers lineup