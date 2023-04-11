 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kansas City Royals vs. Texas Rangers

The bats against deGrom? What could go wrong?

By Jack Johnson
World Series - New York Mets v Kansas City Royals - Game Two Photo by David Goldman - Pool/Getty Images

Kansas City Royals (3-8) (4.0 GB) vs. Texas Rangers (6-4) (— GB)

RHP Jordan Lyles (0-2, 4.91 ERA) vs. RHP Jacob deGrom (1-0, 5.59 ERA)

First pitch — 7:05 p.m. CT

Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Tonight’s Lineups:

