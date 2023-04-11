Kansas City Royals vs. Texas Rangers

Kansas City Royals (3-8) (4.0 GB) vs. Texas Rangers (6-4) (— GB)
RHP Jordan Lyles (0-2, 4.91 ERA) vs. RHP Jacob deGrom (1-0, 5.59 ERA)
First pitch — 7:05 p.m. CT
Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
Tonight’s Lineups:
Jordan Lyles heads to the mound tonight as we look to even the series vs. the Rangers.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/qmtu7Me158— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 11, 2023
Happy deGrom day to all who celebrate. #StraightUpTX pic.twitter.com/gvkOfFKznP— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 11, 2023
Loading comments...